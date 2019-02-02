Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 1,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 84,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOV opened at $31.46 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Government Properties Income Trust Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

