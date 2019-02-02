GoPro Inc (GPRO) Holdings Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GoPro by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GoPro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GoPro by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/gopro-inc-gpro-holdings-boosted-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.