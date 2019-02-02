GoldMaxCoin (GMX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. GoldMaxCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org . GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.