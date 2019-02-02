Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 300 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 275 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 245 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 280 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 263.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

