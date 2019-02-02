Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (SZU) a €12.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.31 ($16.63).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €14.46 ($16.81) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.97 ($27.87).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

