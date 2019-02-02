Goldcorp Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Goldcorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.02. Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,621,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,355 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,173,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.