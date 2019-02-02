Gold Bits Coin (GBC) Price Reaches $0.21

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00006054 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Gold Bits Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and $145.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Bits Coin Profile

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official website is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gold Bits Coin is blog.goldbitscoin.com

Buying and Selling Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Bits Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Bits Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

