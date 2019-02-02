GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 44.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 251,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $483.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.82.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/glycomimetics-inc-glyc-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.