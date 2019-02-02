Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th.

Global Net Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

