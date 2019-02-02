GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

