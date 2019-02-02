GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY) Given “Sell” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 65,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,145. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

