Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Shares of CAT opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

