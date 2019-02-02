Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 916.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

