General Electric (GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 18.38%.

Shares of GE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

