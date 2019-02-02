General Electric (GE) Position Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “General Electric (GE) Position Cut by Lido Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/general-electric-ge-position-cut-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.