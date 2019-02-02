GB Group (GBG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 430 ($5.62).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

GBG stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 455.50 ($5.95). 335,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,592. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

