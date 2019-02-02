Gamma Communications (GAMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gamma Communications to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.