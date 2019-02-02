GameStop Corp. (GME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:GME opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. GameStop has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 25.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 30.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

