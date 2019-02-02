Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 11,264 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.32% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

