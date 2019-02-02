Gainer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (GNR)

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Gainer has traded flat against the dollar. Gainer has a market cap of $131,925.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gainer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gainer

Gainer (GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,243,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,840 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

