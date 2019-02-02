Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 158,700 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $125,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BK opened at $52.62 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

