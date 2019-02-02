GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (GGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGO opened at $15.00 on Friday. GABELLI GO ANYW/COM has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Company Profile

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

