Gabelli Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allergan plc (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Stock analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Allergan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.90.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.37.

Allergan stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Allergan has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Allergan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

