FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

LBAI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $746.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Nicholson III purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $283,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

