FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Intevac in a research report issued on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.56. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,639.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intevac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 454,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intevac by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

