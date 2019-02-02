FY2019 Earnings Forecast for RAKUTEN INC/ADR (RKUNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

