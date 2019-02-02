FY2019 Earnings Forecast for RAKUTEN INC/ADR (RKUNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

