FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL) Cut by Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

TSE SSL opened at C$6.86 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 326.67.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.70 million.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$36,595.00.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.