FY2018 EPS Estimates for Israel Chemicals Ltd Cut by Analyst (ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Israel Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.57 price target on the stock.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 312.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 356,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 43.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 655,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 199,511 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

