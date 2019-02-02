FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$103.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$104.79 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$91.65 and a 12 month high of C$109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

