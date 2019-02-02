FUNCoin (FUNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,554.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNCoin has a market cap of $36,554.00 and $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01927290 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005250 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

