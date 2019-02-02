Frontier Communications (FTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications aims to rake in more profits through customer retention, market share gain, new product introductions and improved sales and marketing initiatives. The company is expanding its Fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of growing customers. The company is targeting a $500 million run rate EBITDA benefit by year-end 2020. It is also promoting broadband offerings to households, with new access and improved speed and aims to deploy low cost 10-gigabit devices to connect to homes by collaborating with Nokia. We remain encouraged by the sustainable broadband subscriber growth supported by strong network expansion and improved pricing structure. However, in the past year, the company has underperformed the industry on average. Moreover, persistent decline in access lines, loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and dwindling subscriber statistics continue to hurt its growth prospects.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontier Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Frontier Communications has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTR. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

