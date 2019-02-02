Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,851,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after buying an additional 308,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,642,000 after buying an additional 410,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,046,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.39. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AnaptysBio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $4,687,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,332,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,704.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,848 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/fosun-international-ltd-takes-position-in-anaptysbio-inc-anab.html.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.