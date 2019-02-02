Fosun International Ltd Takes $779,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,993,000 after purchasing an additional 759,053 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 540,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 15,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $474,158.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $803,570. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fosun International Ltd Takes $779,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/fosun-international-ltd-takes-779000-position-in-rhythm-pharmaceuticals-inc-rytm.html.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.