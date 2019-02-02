Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,272,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $106,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $832,934. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

