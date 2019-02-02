Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,485,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $105.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

