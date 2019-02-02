Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 6,107 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $99,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,877,000 after buying an additional 1,053,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $33,653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,520,000 after purchasing an additional 423,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,710,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

