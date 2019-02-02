Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

