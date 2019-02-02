Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $755,217.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,544,426 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

