Fortis Inc (FTS) Stake Boosted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 949,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after acquiring an additional 326,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after acquiring an additional 326,547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,783,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 281,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortis by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,720,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,202,000 after acquiring an additional 676,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

