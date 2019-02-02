Fortis (FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:FTS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 593,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Fortis by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 25,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

