Forrester Research (FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORR. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,388. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.85 million, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

