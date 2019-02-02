FolmCoin (FLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,694.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. FolmCoin has a market cap of $12,694.00 and $137.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.03111523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.03424042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00953291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.01228089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00113662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.01408304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00286938 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00024727 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin (FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

