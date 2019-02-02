Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 644.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 476,199 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 493,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000.

AMLP opened at $9.94 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

