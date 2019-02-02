Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $26,000 in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (FXD) Stock

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (NYSEARCA:FXD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 4,266.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXD opened at $40.72 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/focused-wealth-management-inc-invests-26000-in-1st-tr-exchange-consumer-discretion-fxd-stock.html.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (NYSEARCA:FXD).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.