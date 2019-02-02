Flushing Financial (FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

FFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

