FLiK (FLIK) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, FLiK has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One FLiK token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FLiK has a market capitalization of $8,421.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01856293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00196242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00204617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028981 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00444992 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK launched on August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io . FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

