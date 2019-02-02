FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

MBSD opened at $23.04 on Friday. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

