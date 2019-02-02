Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 5.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.