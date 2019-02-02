Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.