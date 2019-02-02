Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $2,576,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,116,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,814,766.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,948,701.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,674 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,002. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

