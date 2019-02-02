Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 90,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

SJM opened at $103.83 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

